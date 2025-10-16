Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Yelo Business App unlocks new opportunities for entrepreneurs!

Economy Materials 16 October 2025 15:54 (UTC +04:00)
Yelo Business App unlocks new opportunities for entrepreneurs!
Photo: Yelo Bank

Yelo Bank continues to enhance the Yelo Business App to simplify the daily operations of entrepreneurs and provide them with innovative banking solutions. With the latest update, business owners can now make tax and customs payments directly through the app, saving valuable time and effort. Managing expenses has never been easier — just a few taps, without leaving the office.

And that’s not all. The Yelo Business App offers a wide range of convenient features, including:

  • Loan payments
  • Online account opening for individuals
  • Mobile POS terminal ordering
  • Tax and customs payments
  • Transfers between personal accounts
  • Intra-bank transfers
  • Domestic transfers
  • Budget payments
  • VAT payments
  • Viewing instructions
  • Obtaining account details
  • Tracking account statements

All operations are carried out quickly, securely, and conveniently. Yelo Bank’s primary goal is to save entrepreneurs time and help them manage their business processes more flexibly and efficiently. Download the Yelo Business App today and take your business management to the next level: https://bit.ly/4qdWxya.

Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.

Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!

