Yelo Business App unlocks new opportunities for entrepreneurs!

Yelo Bank continues to enhance the Yelo Business App to simplify the daily operations of entrepreneurs and provide them with innovative banking solutions. With the latest update, business owners can now make tax and customs payments directly through the app, saving valuable time and effort. Managing expenses has never been easier — just a few taps, without leaving the office.



And that’s not all. The Yelo Business App offers a wide range of convenient features, including:



Loan payments

Online account opening for individuals

Mobile POS terminal ordering

Tax and customs payments

Transfers between personal accounts

Intra-bank transfers

Domestic transfers

Budget payments

VAT payments

Viewing instructions

Obtaining account details

Tracking account statements

All operations are carried out quickly, securely, and conveniently. Yelo Bank’s primary goal is to save entrepreneurs time and help them manage their business processes more flexibly and efficiently. Download the Yelo Business App today and take your business management to the next level: https://bit.ly/4qdWxya.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!