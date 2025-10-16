Azerbaijan lays foundation for Kalbajar’s future with new residential blueprint

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16.​ Work has commenced on the master plan for the first residential quarter in Kalbajar district, Trend reports.

The project will also include architectural supervision of residential buildings.

The Reconstruction, Construction, and Management Service in Kalbajar has completed the necessary preparatory work for the project. The execution of the works has been entrusted to the "Azermemarlayiha" Senior State Design Institute, with a contract signed for the task. Under the agreement, the institute will receive 223,020 manat ($131,188) for its services.

The "Azermemarlayiha" Senior State Design Institute was officially registered in 2010, and its legal representative is Ilgar Isbatov.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel