Kazakhstan, Armenia keen to develop effective transport and logistics routes

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 16. Kazakhstan and Armenia have expressed interest in establishing effective transport and logistics routes to support the expansion of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

This was stated during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Armenia, Bolat Imanbayev, and Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Mher Grigoryan.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Armenian relations. It was noted that the partnership is characterized by a constructive political dialogue, steady growth in trade and economic ties, and sustainable development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The parties also highlighted the similarity of positions on a wide range of international and regional issues.

To further deepen the partnership, the parties reviewed opportunities for expanding trade and economic cooperation. It was emphasized that the current volume of mutual trade does not fully reflect the potential of the two economies.

Agriculture, industry, and information technology were identified as promising areas for future collaboration.