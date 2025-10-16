Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan team up for canned food production revolution

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 16. Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, Khurram Teshabayev, met with Vugar Alipashayev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani company NB Holding, to discuss the establishment of a canned food production facility in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

During the meeting, particular attention was given to selecting suitable land plots for the plant, project design, infrastructure development, and the provision of state support measures.

Following the discussions, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to the timely and high-quality implementation of the agreed initiatives and expressed their intention to further expand industrial cooperation in new directions.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan reached $214.8 million from January through May of this year, representing a threefold increase of $145.8 million compared to the same period last year, when the trade volume amounted to $69 million.