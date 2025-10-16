Uzbekistan, EBRD looking into mining sector cooperation and future projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 16. Deputy Minister of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan, Ural Yusupov, held a meeting with a delegation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) led by Managing Director Jean-Marc Peterschmitt to review bilateral cooperation, ongoing projects, and future collaboration, Trend reports.

Special attention was given to the new edition of the law “On Subsoil,” adopted and enforced last year, as well as to the development of secondary regulations based on the law.

EBRD representatives underscored that mobilizing capital for Uzbekistan’s mining sector, encompassing the financing of targeted initiatives, continues to be a pivotal focus for the Bank and plays a significant role in bolstering the sustainable evolution of the industry.



As of now, the EBRD's investment portfolio in Uzbekistan encompasses a total of 185 initiatives and programs, aggregating to a substantial valuation of 5.8 billion euros.

