Uzbekistan, Switzerland explore ways to enhance cooperation in key sectors

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 16. Bakhtiyor Saidov met with Ignazio Cassis, Federal Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, to discuss ways to further deepen dynamic cooperation between the two countries, the country's Foreign Minister wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

“Today we had a comprehensive discussion on advancing Uzbekistan–Switzerland cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats. Our focus included innovations, knowledge transfer, trade, capacity building, and other key areas,” Saidov wrote.

“We also agreed to continue close coordination within regional and international platforms, build on the positive momentum of our bilateral relations, and join efforts in addressing emerging global challenges,” he added.