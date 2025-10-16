Kazakhstan rolls out new leasing mechanism to boost car ownership for citizens

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 16. Kazakhstan's automakers and second-tier banks will continue programs to finance the purchase of passenger cars by citizens, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

This decision was made following a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and attended by cabinet members and heads of key state agencies, which reviewed the progress of economic reforms aimed at improving the welfare of citizens.

Moreover, it was noted that a new leasing mechanism for passenger vehicles is being introduced for individuals to expand opportunities for citizens to acquire cars. Additionally, the Baiterek Holding has been instructed to promptly propose additional measures to support small and medium-sized businesses.

Bektenov emphasized that the government’s reforms are focused on ensuring long-term sustainable economic growth and embedding fundamental market principles into the economy. He stressed that the government strictly follows the directives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to improve the well-being of every Kazakh citizen, considering it the primary indicator of economic development.

Earlier today, Tokayev instructed Bektenov to submit by the end of the week a detailed plan for streamlining the implementation of the government’s economic reform program. The plan is expected to include measures supporting small and medium-sized businesses, improving the investment climate, and stabilizing the country’s economic situation.