Azerbaijan’s ‘Colonel’ documentary brings heroic history to Tbilisi’s spotlight (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16.​ A presentation of the documentary film 'Colonel' has been organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia, with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and the Georgian representative office of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Tbilisi, Trend reports.

The presentation of the film dedicated to the life and activities of a prominent military man of Georgian origin, Valibay Yadigarov, was held on the occasion of the Azerbaijani public, political, and statesman, Hasan Hasanov's 85th anniversary.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev said that the film "Colonel" sheds light not only on the life of a hero, but also on the historical and spiritual ties that unite the peoples of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

He noted that the hearts of Azerbaijanis born and living there always beat with Azerbaijan, their spiritual ties, and love for the Motherland are always strong.

The author of the film's idea, Hasan Hasanov, stated that the creation of 'Colonel' aims to keep alive the memory of personalities who left their mark on the history of Azerbaijan and to instill the spirit of patriotism in the younger generation.

Afterwards, the film's director, Tahir Aliyev, spoke about the history of the play's creation, and investigative journalist Mirza Mashov shared information about the Yadigarov family and Yadigarov's life.

The filming was carried out in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Poland.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel