Austrian company explores rehabilitation center project in Kazakhstan's Almaty

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 16. An Austrian medical group, SANLAS Holding GmbH, is considering a project to establish a multidisciplinary rehabilitation center in Almaty, Trend reports via the Kazakh Invest national company.

Gabidulla Ospanqulov, Chairman of the Investment Committee at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Madiyar Sultanbek, Deputy Chairman of the Board at Kazakh Invest, met with a delegation from SANLAS led by its founder and CEO, Professor Günter Nebel.

The project envisions building the first multidisciplinary medical complex in Central Asia based on Austrian models Lassnitzhöhe and Hollenburg. The modern rehabilitation center in Almaty is planned to have 200–300 beds with an annual capacity of up to 15,000 patients.

The center will combine physical and mental rehabilitation services, implement Austrian quality standards, and facilitate technology transfer. The integrated SANLAS model aims to enhance patient recovery efficiency, reduce state healthcare costs related to chronic illnesses, and position Kazakhstan as a regional hub for medical rehabilitation.

Additionally, the Austrian side was invited to consider constructing a similar center in the Tolebi district of the Turkestan region, expanding access to modern healthcare services for southern Kazakhstan and creating new jobs.

“Developing private healthcare and attracting investment into the sector is a key part of Kazakhstan’s new economic policy. We see the SANLAS project as a strategic initiative that will ensure technology transfer, specialist training, and the creation of an internationally competitive rehabilitation center in the country,” said Ospanqulov.

Nebel articulated the organization’s dedication to sustained collaborative engagement.

