OTS officials dive deep into Karabakh’s progress during 2nd Internship program (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16.​ Participants of the 2nd “INTERNSHIP” (training) program for officials of diaspora institutions from the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) visited Azerbaijan's Shusha and Khankendi, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The guests first toured Shusha, visiting Jidir Plain, the Shot Statues, Shusha Fortress, Ganja Gate, Isa Spring, and the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque. They were informed about the city’s history and the destruction of Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage during the Armenian occupation. The participants praised the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work being carried out in Shusha.

In Khankendi, a meeting was held at Garabagh University, where discussions focused on the university’s research areas and international cooperation opportunities. The delegation also visited Victory Square, where they were briefed on the city’s history, current state, and social and cultural life. Information was also provided about Khankendi’s strategic importance, ongoing reconstruction, and future development plans.

The 2nd internship program participants include Alibek Jurkadam, Vice President of Kazakhstan’s “Otandastar” Foundation, Sardor Makhamadiyev, representative of the Committee on Interethnic Relations and Compatriots Abroad of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Dilşad Şenol, First Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ömer Seyithanoğlu, representative of the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities of the Republic of Türkiye, and Daniel Gazso, researcher at the Research Institute for Hungarian Communities Abroad.

