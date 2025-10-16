Uzbekistan bolsters fintech scene with UZCARD–AFIN strategic memo

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 16. UZCARD, the national payment system, and AFIN have signed a memorandum of strategic partnership to advance routing and tokenization technologies for payment instruments and to implement elements of Open Banking in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The agreement outlines the parties’ commitment to jointly develop a new technological architecture aimed at enhancing the security, interoperability, and mobility of future financial services.

The initiative involves the launch of a new generation of tokenized cards - a technology in which the actual card details are replaced by a unique digital identifier, or token. This token is used for payments, while the underlying card data is never transmitted, significantly reducing the risk of fraud and data breaches in both online and offline transactions.

The project will be among the first in the region to implement large-scale card tokenization in Central Asia, paving the way for the creation of a next-generation digital payment ecosystem.