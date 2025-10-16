Iran's Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company reports strong revenue growth in 6M2025
Iran’s Bouali Sina Petrochemical Company recorded a revenue increase of about 30% in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year. The company also boosted production slightly, continuing to strengthen its position in Iran’s petrochemical sector.
