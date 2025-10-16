Georgia launches preparations for Silk Road Forum focused on Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. The organizational headquarters for the upcoming Silk Road Forum has officially opened at the Biltmore Hotel in Tbilisi, marking an important step in Georgia’s preparations for one of the country’s largest international events of the year, Trend reports.

According to Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Gennady Arveladze, who heads the forum’s headquarters, preparations are in full swing to ensure the country is ready to host the high-level gathering.

“We are in the active phase of preparations. This year’s forum is unprecedented in scale, with guests expected from across the region and beyond - including prime ministers, deputy prime ministers, ministers, and private sector representatives,” Arveladze said. “Compared with previous years, the forum has reached a new level of quality. Despite global turbulence, interest in Georgia remains strong.”

The fifth Silk Road Forum will take place on October 22-23 under the patronage of the Prime Minister of Georgia. Discussions will focus on strengthening Georgia’s role along the Middle Corridor, with key topics including international trade, investment, transport and logistics, energy and energy security, as well as the digital economy and technology.

Arveladze noted that the event will welcome international investors from both the region and the Gulf countries, including Mohamed Ali Alabbar, founder of Emaar Group and Eagle Hills, who will join discussions on Georgia’s investment potential. “The forum offers a direct opportunity to showcase the country’s opportunities to global investors,” he added.

One of the main goals of the forum is to present major infrastructure projects such as the Anaklia deep-sea port, modernization of the Georgian Railway, construction of a new Tbilisi airport, and further development of the country’s road infrastructure.

“We aim to provide international investors and financial institutions with comprehensive information on planned state investments and to promote dialogue between the public and private sectors,” Arveladze said.

Around 2,000 delegates from more than 50 countries are expected to attend, including senior political figures and business leaders. On 22 October, seven panel sessions will be held, moderated by globally recognized experts and industry leaders.