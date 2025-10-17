TURKPA and CICA chiefs discuss prospects for closer cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Secretary General of TURKPA, Ramil Hasan held meeting with Kairat Sarybay, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), and discussed mutual cooperation, Trend reports via TURKPA.

Ambassador Kairat Sarybay congratulated Ramil Hasan on assuming his new post and wished him success in his work. During the meeting, the parties reviewed the history of cooperation between the two organizations and exchanged views on current and future prospects for collaboration.

The sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest and agreed to explore new initiatives to promote regional dialogue, peace, and stability.