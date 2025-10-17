Kyrgyz government extends profit retention for national railway company until 2030

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 17. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a resolution permitting the state-owned enterprise Kyrgyz Temir Zholu to retain 50 percent of its net profits for infrastructure development and the construction of new railway lines, Trend reports via the cabinet.

The measure is outlined in Resolution No. 666, dated October 15, 2025. The decision extends the company’s exemption from transferring half of its profits to the national budget until 2030. Retained funds will be directed toward the construction of the Balykchy–Kochkor–Kara-Keche–Makmal railway and the company’s broader development needs.

The Ministry of Finance and the State Agency for State Property Management have been instructed to revise profit distribution plans for state enterprises and reflect the changes in the draft budget for 2026–2027.

Kyrgyz Temir Zholu must submit quarterly reports on the use of funds to the Ministry of Transport and the State Agency for State Property Management. The resolution will take effect ten days after its official publication.

The National Company Kyrgyz Temir Zholu is the state-owned entity accountable for railway transportation in Kyrgyzstan. Founded in 1992, it functions under the Ministry of Transport and Communications, supervising passenger and freight services nationwide. The corporation oversees a vast network of railways, enabling both internal and foreign commerce

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel