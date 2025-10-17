Baku Steel Company strengthens its contribution to environmental protection: about 3,000 trees planted (PHOTO)

“Baku Steel Company” CJSC (hereinafter - BSC) is consistently implementing a program aimed at environmental protection, expansion of green areas, and preservation of biodiversity.

As part of the next stage of its environmental initiative, the company planted approximately 3,000 olive trees and saplings of Eldar pine, a rare species listed in the Red Book of Azerbaijan, on a 5-hectare area in the Mushfigabad settlement of the Garadagh district.

The tree-planting campaign was organized jointly with “Azerbaijan Greening and Landscape Construction” OJSC, operating under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to calculations, the trees planted in this area will absorb about 48 tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) annually and produce thousands of cubic meters of oxygen, making a significant contribution to reducing the carbon footprint and improving air quality.

Annual CO₂ absorption by various tree species:

Olive trees – 2500 pcs → approximately 38 tons of CO₂

Eldar pine –500 pcs → approximately 10 tons of CO₂

Thus, planting trees will make an important contribution to mitigating the effects of climate change, improving air quality, and maintaining the ecological balance.

The trees also help cooling the environment by absorbing some of the solar energy—one mature tree has the same cooling effect as 10 air conditioners. They also absorb harmful gases, such as nitrogen oxide and sulfur dioxide, reducing the amount of dust and pollutants in the atmosphere.

5,050 trees planted over the last three years – 86 tons of reduced carbon emissions

It should be noted that last year, on the eve of COP29, BSC planted 1,250 olive trees and Eldar pine saplings on a 2-hectare area in the Mushfigabad settlement, as well as 500 boxwood trees in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, and in 2023, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, a total of 300 Eldar pines were planted in the cities of Baku and Sumgayit.

Thus, over the past three years, the company has planted approximately 5,050 trees, enabling the annual absorption of about 86 tons of carbon dioxide (CO₂) from the atmosphere.

Investments in “clean production” and environmental management technologies

Guided by the principle that “environmental responsibility begins with production,” BSC implements large-scale technological projects aimed at reducing industrial emissions.

Within the framework of cooperation with the Swiss company “AS Metals Technologies SA,” the company has modernized the Gas and Dust Collection Unit located at its production site in Baku.

As a result of the upgrade, the filtration capacity has increased from 930,000 m³/hour to 1,700,000 m³/hour, and the amount of dust and solid particles emitted into the atmosphere has been reduced to a level compliant with the international environmental standards.

At the same time, part of the dust collected by the cleaning system is recycled in accordance with the international standards and requirements of national legislation. Such approach serves to reduce waste, increase resource efficiency in production and ensures better environment protection.

BSC will continue its environmental initiatives to protect the environment and build a green future, adhering to the principles of sustainable development.