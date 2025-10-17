Uzbekistan details financial outlook for Kambarata-1 hydropower plant
Uzbekistan has provided an update on the Kambarata-1 hydroelectric project, a major regional energy initiative jointly developed with Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. The project is attracting significant international investment and is expected to strengthen energy security across Central Asia.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy