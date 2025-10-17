Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan strengthen military education ties with new memo (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Roundtable discussion and event dedicated to the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation took place as part of the "Unity-2025" (Birlik-2025) joint regional exercise taking place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The event was attended by the delegations led by Deputy Rector of Azerbaijan NDU for Science and Education, Major General Arif Hasanov and Deputy Chief of the Uzbekistan University of Military Security and Defense, Chief of the Military Research Institute, Colonel Akmoljon Godirov.

The roundtable discussed expanding cooperation in military education and research, implementing joint projects, and prospects for further collaboration. The importance of scientific knowledge and modern military education in ensuring peace and security in the region, as well as the significance of exchanging experience in this field, was emphasized.

The Azerbaijani delegation spoke in detail about the educational system and the reforms conducted in the National Defense University and presented a briefing.

Within the exercise, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the National Defense University of Azerbaijan and the University of Military Security and Defense of Uzbekistan.