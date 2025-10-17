Kyrgyzstan holds 2nd round of consultations on Kambarata-1 hydropower project

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 17. Kyrgyzstan held the second round of national consultations on the draft Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the Kambarata-1 Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

The consultations brought together ministry representatives, project staff, experts from government agencies, local authorities, public organizations, research institutes, and the National Academy of Sciences. Specialists in dam safety, environmental protection, biodiversity, social development, gender issues, pasture management, and cultural heritage were also invited.

The meeting aimed to present the draft ESIA’s findings, discuss potential environmental and social impacts of the HPP construction, collect public comments, and ensure transparency throughout project preparation. Key topics included seismic resilience, biodiversity protection, water management, public health, livelihood restoration, cultural heritage preservation, and local job creation. Participants also reviewed the operation of grievance mechanisms and community engagement measures.

The Ministry noted that since August 2025, the project website has provided public access to the draft ESIA, environmental and social management plans, livelihood restoration and resettlement frameworks, stakeholder engagement plans, labor management procedures, and a draft cumulative impact assessment. All comments received during the consultations will be considered in updating the ESIA and related documents.

Meanwhile, first consultations were held on October 6–10 with around 300 residents of four rural municipalities in the project area, covering pasture management, livestock grazing, infrastructure needs, and livelihood restoration. Riparian-country consultations involving Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are scheduled for early November 2025.