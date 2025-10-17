Iran reduces electricity imports from Azerbaijan in 8M2025

From January through August 2025, Azerbaijan exported 20.9 million kWh of electricity to Iran, earning $594,000. This marks an 11.9% drop in both volume and value year-on-year. Imports from Iran totaled 21.79 million kWh worth $619,000, also down 4.2% compared to the same period last year.

