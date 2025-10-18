Azerbaijan multiplies bentonite production in 9M2025

Azerbaijan generated 234,000 tons of bentonite from January through September 2025. This amount increased by 69,900 tons or 42.6 percent compared to the same period in 2024. As of October 1 this year, the country’s available bentonite reserves were 230,800 tons.

