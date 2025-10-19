Robbery at Louvre Museum: Nine jewelry pieces stolen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. A robbery took place at the Louvre, the world’s most visited museum, on Sunday morning, Trend reports.

No injuries were reported. The Minister arrived at the scene, meeting with museum staff and police officials.

Eyewitnesses said that around 9:30 a.m., security personnel urgently blocked the museum’s entrance. Two thieves reportedly used a freight elevator to access one of the halls, while a third accomplice remained outside. The criminals stole nine pieces of jewelry from the collection of Napoleon and the Empress before fleeing.

The full extent of the damage is still being assessed. Access to the Louvre remains completely closed at this time.