Transport and logistics cooperation between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan is strategically important direction - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Transport and logistics cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is a strategically important direction that opens new opportunities for economic growth and the integration of regional markets, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an exclusive interview with Kazinform News Agency ahead of his state visit to Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"The continuous development of infrastructure and expansion of tariff and logistical advantages create favorable conditions for increasing the volume of freight transport and further strengthening bilateral relations.

Today, this area of cooperation demonstrates significant progress. The volume of transit shipments between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in 2024 exceeded 3.5 million tons, which is 20% higher than the previous period. The Middle Corridor plays a key role in ensuring stable and efficient connectivity between the two countries," the head of state said.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that, in 2022, in the city of Aktau, the “Roadmap for 2022–2027 on the Development and Operation of the Middle Corridor” was signed, covering the territories of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan.

"The document provides for the synchronized development of the transport and logistics infrastructure of the three countries, optimization of operations, attraction of additional cargo flow, implementation of a unified tariff policy, development of a network of logistics centers, and resolution of other key issues.

One significant infrastructure project is the construction of submarine fiber-optic communication lines along the bottom of the Caspian Sea between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. The construction contract was signed in March 2025 in Baku, with completion planned for the end of 2026, which will strengthen digital integration," the head of state added.