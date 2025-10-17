Azerbaijan, Chile prioritize renewable energy in bilateral cooperation - diplomat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17.​ The renewable energy sector is the most important area of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Chile, the Chargé d’Affaires of Chile, Juan Carlos Salazar, told Trend during the opening ceremony of the 2025 EAFF Nations League.

“When discussing Chile’s interest in commercial or economic relations with Azerbaijan, the energy sector stands out as our primary focus. This particularly concerns new, environmentally friendly energy sources that support climate goals and promote the activation and more efficient use of renewable energy in the economy,” Salazar said.

The opening ceremony for the 2025 EAFF Nations League Division C matches was held at the ASCO Arena in Baku. Hosting this tournament in Azerbaijan is important for raising global awareness of the country’s mine problem and for uniting mine victims on international sports platforms.

