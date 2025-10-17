Tokyo set to host Central Asia + Japan dialogue summit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 17. The Central Asia + Japan Dialogue Summit is scheduled to take place in Tokyo this December, Trend reports via Kazakh Invest national company.

Preparation for the summit discussed Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakh Invest, Madiyar Sultanbek, during a meeting with Hidehiko Ishii, Director for Russia, Central Asia and Caucasus region at Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, along with Deputy Director Daisuke Yanagita and representatives of the Embassy of Japan in Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and future prospects of investment and trade-economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan. Particular attention was given to strengthening ties between the business communities of both countries, as well as the development of joint projects in industrialization, green energy, rare earth metals, and digital technologies.

The upcoming summit is expected to serve as a key platform for deepening strategic partnerships and advancing joint economic initiatives across the Central Asian region.

Furthermore, Madiyar Sultanbek highlighted that Kazakhstan and Japan possess significant potential for diversifying their economic cooperation. This includes expanding industrial collaboration, promoting green technologies, and attracting investment into innovative sectors. He emphasized Kazakh Invest’s commitment to providing comprehensive support to Japanese investors implementing projects in Kazakhstan and fostering stronger private-sector engagement between the two nations.

Both sides expressed mutual interest in enhancing dialogue ahead of the summit and confirmed their readiness to organize a Kazakhstan–Japan Business Forum as part of the event in December.