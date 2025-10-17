Kyrgyzstan, South Korea forge path toward enhanced bilateral investment and co-op

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 17. Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Sydykov met with Bang Kyung-man, President of South Korea’s KT&G, and discussed expanding the company’s investments in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the ministry.

The talks focused on high-tech projects in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries, as well as opportunities in the real estate sector. Sydykov highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s competitive advantages, including abundant natural resources, medicinal herbs, and white honey, encouraging KT&G to consider establishing pharmaceutical production facilities in the country.

Bang Kyung-man expressed interest in expanding KT&G’s operations in Kyrgyzstan. Both sides agreed the meeting could mark a new stage in bilateral partnership and open avenues for joint investment and socioeconomic cooperation.