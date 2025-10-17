Azerbaijan’s electric vehicle market hits roadblock in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Azerbaijan imported 1,559 electric vehicles from abroad over the period from January through September 2025.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's State Customs Committee indicates that the cost of importing electric vehicles amounted to $44.2 million.

This figure is 686 units, or 30.5 percent, less in terms of quantity than the same period last year, and $40.4 million, or 45.6 percent, less in terms of value.

Azerbaijan imported 85,257 cars from January through September this year. The cost of imports amounted to $1.6 billion.

Compared to the same period last year, car imports increased by 18,972 units, or 28.6 percent, and by $336.5 million, or 26.5 percent in value.

During the reporting period, 652 motor vehicles designed to carry 10 or more people, including drivers, were imported into the country, worth $68.9 million. In addition, 78,205 passenger cars and other motor vehicles primarily designed for the transport of persons were imported, worth $1.4 billion.