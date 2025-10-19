Azerbaijan's ferrous metal export and import volumes shrink in 9M2025

Azerbaijan exported 65,300 tons of ferrous metals worth $68.58 million from January to September 2025. Exports dropped by 7,700 tons (10.6%), but value increased by $724,000 (1.1%). These products made up 4.61% of total exports, with 2.59% from the non-oil sector.

