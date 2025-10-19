Azerbaijan's ferrous metal export and import volumes shrink in 9M2025
Azerbaijan exported 65,300 tons of ferrous metals worth $68.58 million from January to September 2025. Exports dropped by 7,700 tons (10.6%), but value increased by $724,000 (1.1%). These products made up 4.61% of total exports, with 2.59% from the non-oil sector.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy