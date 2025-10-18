Iran looking to dip its toes into oil and gas exploration operations abroad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Iran is interested in conducting oil and gas exploration operations in other countries, Mohyeddin Jafari, head of the Exploration Directorate at the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), told reporters, Trend reports.

Jafari noted that currently, Iran does not have any active exploration projects abroad. However, it has programs for training in neighboring countries. Given Iran's know-how in exploration, last year saw the ball rolling with training sessions for geologists and engineers in Tajikistan.

Jafari added that in a recent meeting between Afghanistan's Minister of Energy and Iran's Oil Minister, Afghanistan requested training for exploration activities. Talks are on the horizon, and Iran is set to roll up its sleeves to offer training services to these nations.

Currently, Iran has 74 active oil fields and 22 gas fields. Of these, 37 are operated by the National Iranian South Oil Company, 14 by the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company, five by the Arvandan Oil and Gas Production Company, and 18 by the Iranian Offshore Oil Company. As for gas, five fields are located in the territory of the National Iranian South Oil Company, 13 in the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company, one in the Pars Oil and Gas Company, and three in the Iranian Offshore Oil Company.

Iran’s total hydrocarbon reserves are estimated at 1.2 trillion barrels. With existing equipment and technology, about 340 billion barrels can be extracted, meaning that only around 30 percent of reserves are recoverable, while the remaining 70 percent remains untapped underground.

