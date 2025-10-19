Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 19, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 2 currencies dropped compared to October 18.

The official rate for $1 is 577,900 rials, while one euro is valued at 673,594 rials. On October 18, the euro was priced at 671,331 rials.

Currency Rial on October 18 Rial on October 16 1 US dollar USD 577,900 575,133 1 British pound GBP 777,098 771,855 1 Swiss franc CHF 726,077 726,130 1 Swedish króna SEK 61,133 60,985 1 Norwegian krone NOK 57,431 57,156 1 Danish krone DKK 90,216 89,881 1 Indian rupee INR 6,566 6,535 1 UAE Dirham AED 157,359 156,605 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,886,217 1,881,081 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 204,231 203,742 100 Japanese yen JPY 383,807 382,518 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 74,364 74,041 1 Omani rial OMR 1,501,600 1,494,754 1 Canadian dollar CAD 412,072 409,427 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 330,865 329,025 1 South African rand ZAR 33,271 33,082 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,797 13,708 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,123 7,079 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,764 158,004 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,900 43,900 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 375,629 372,998 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,107 153,369 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,536,968 1,529,609 1 Singapore dollar SGD 446,257 444,002 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 473,589 472,227 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,084 18,994 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 275 274 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 410,214 408,236 1 Libyan dinar LYD 106,348 105,917 1 Chinese yuan CNY 81,094 80,701 100 Thai baht THB 1,768,033 1,753,628 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 136,770 136,094 1,000 South Korean won KRW 404,630 404,343 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 815,092 811,189 1 euro EUR 673,594 671,331 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 107,605 106,948 1 Georgian lari GEL 213,718 212,621 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,850 34,747 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,681 8,648 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 169,381 168,901 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 339,751 338,313 100 Philippine pesos PHP 994,044 989,657 1 Tajik somoni TJS 62,642 62,328 1 Turkmen manat TMT 165,112 164,398 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,842 2,851

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 843,760 rials and $1 costs 723,892 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 819,185 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 702,808 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.04-1.07 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.22-1.25 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel