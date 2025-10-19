Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 19

Economy Materials 19 October 2025 14:42 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 19, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 43 currencies went up, while 2 currencies dropped compared to October 18.

The official rate for $1 is 577,900 rials, while one euro is valued at 673,594 rials. On October 18, the euro was priced at 671,331 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 18

Rial on October 16

1 US dollar

USD

577,900

575,133

1 British pound

GBP

777,098

771,855

1 Swiss franc

CHF

726,077

726,130

1 Swedish króna

SEK

61,133

60,985

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

57,431

57,156

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,216

89,881

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,566

6,535

1 UAE Dirham

AED

157,359

156,605

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,886,217

1,881,081

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

204,231

203,742

100 Japanese yen

JPY

383,807

382,518

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,364

74,041

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,501,600

1,494,754

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

412,072

409,427

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

330,865

329,025

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,271

33,082

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,797

13,708

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,123

7,079

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,764

158,004

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,900

43,900

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

375,629

372,998

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,107

153,369

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,536,968

1,529,609

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

446,257

444,002

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

473,589

472,227

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,084

18,994

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

275

274

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

410,214

408,236

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

106,348

105,917

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

81,094

80,701

100 Thai baht

THB

1,768,033

1,753,628

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,770

136,094

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

404,630

404,343

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

815,092

811,189

1 euro

EUR

673,594

671,331

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

107,605

106,948

1 Georgian lari

GEL

213,718

212,621

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,850

34,747

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,681

8,648

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

169,381

168,901

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

339,751

338,313

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

994,044

989,657

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,642

62,328

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

165,112

164,398

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,842

2,851

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 843,760 rials and $1 costs 723,892 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 819,185 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 702,808 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.04-1.07 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.22-1.25 million rials.

