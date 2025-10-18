Iran's non-oil exports to Turkmenistan gain ground in 6M2025

Iran’s non-oil exports to Turkmenistan rose 32.7% in value and 15.7% in volume in the first half of the Iranian year. Exports reached $318 million, including agricultural and industrial products. Total bilateral trade grew 27.9% in value to $323 million.

