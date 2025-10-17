Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 17 October 2025 16:16 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan’s Centrum Air expands international network with Maldives route

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 17. Come November 30, 2025, Centrum Air will take to the skies, launching direct flights that will connect the capitals of Uzbekistan and the Maldives, Trend reports.

Operational frequencies for the Tashkent–Malé air corridor will be established on a weekly cadence, specifically on Sundays.

Centrum Air is a privately owned airline in Uzbekistan that launched its commercial operations in 2023 following a strategic initiative by the Government of Uzbekistan. The airline offers a wide range of scheduled and charter services, connecting passengers to numerous international destinations, including China, Egypt, Russia, Germany, Israel, Qatar, Kazakhstan, and Türkiye, among others.

