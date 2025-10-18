Azerbaijan tracks public, private and individual shares in foreign trade through 9M2025

From January to September 2025, Azerbaijan imported $16.7 billion in goods, including 30.3% from the state sector, 59.84% from the commercial sector, and 9.58% from individuals. The private sector generated $10.2 billion, while the public sector provided $8.3 billion. The public sector contributed 44.61 percent to $18.6 billion in exports. Exports were $18.6 billion and imports $16.7 billion, increasing Azerbaijan's trade turnover to $35.3 billion. The surplus dropped 2.8 to $1.83 billion from the previous fiscal year.

