IMF predicts gradual decline in Turkmenistan’s current account surplus
The IMF attributes the moderation to shifts in trade dynamics and external financial flows, while noting that the country’s external position remains stable relative to regional peers.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy