Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 18

Economy Materials 18 October 2025 09:37 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 18

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 18, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 18 currencies went up, while 26 currencies dropped compared to October 16.

The official rate for $1 is 575,133 rials, while one euro is valued at 671,331 rials. On October 16, the euro was priced at 669,396 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 18

Rial on October 16

1 US dollar

USD

575,133

575,237

1 British pound

GBP

771,855

770,420

1 Swiss franc

CHF

726,130

721,569

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,985

60,681

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

57,156

56,958

1 Danish krone

DKK

89,881

89,636

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,535

6,537

1 UAE Dirham

AED

156,605

156,634

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,881,081

1,878,619

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,742

203,809

100 Japanese yen

JPY

382,518

380,397

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

74,041

73,993

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,494,754

1,495,400

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

409,427

409,837

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

329,025

329,196

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,082

33,183

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,708

13,746

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,079

7,348

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,004

158,032

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,900

43,914

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

372,998

374,612

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,369

153,397

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,529,609

1,529,886

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

444,002

443,814

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

472,227

472,642

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,994

19,002

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

274

274

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

408,236

408,346

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

105,917

105,784

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,701

80,695

100 Thai baht

THB

1,753,628

1,765,403

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,094

136,130

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

404,343

404,171

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

811,189

811,336

1 euro

EUR

671,331

669,396

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,948

106,785

1 Georgian lari

GEL

212,621

212,421

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,747

34,639

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,648

8,652

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

168,901

168,914

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

338,313

338,375

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

989,657

988,474

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

62,328

62,551

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,398

164,379

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,851

2,915

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 846,282 rials and $1 costs 725,015 rials.

NIMA represents a strategic framework for the monetization of a designated fraction of foreign currency accrued through export activities.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 821,633 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 703,898 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.07-1.10 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.25-1.28 million rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more