Azerbaijani oil takes nosedive in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, took a dip of $0.98, or 1.55 percent, on October 17 from the previous level, landing at $62.17 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went down by $1.16, or 1.9 percent, to $60.25 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude decreased by $0.84, or 1.68 percent, to $49.07 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $0.87, or 1.41 percent, to $60.91 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

