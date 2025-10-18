Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin valuation recedes
Iran’s new Bahar Azadi coin sold for 1.12 billion rials ($1,954) on October 18, down from 1.15 billion rials ($1,999). Prices fluctuate after the May 2024 floating exchange rate. Older and smaller coins sold for 1.07 billion rials ($1,860) and less.
