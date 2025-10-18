Azerbaijan restores RON-98 gasoline supply from Georgia

Azerbaijan imported 83,400 tons of RON-95 gasoline worth $70.45 million in the first eight months of 2025, up 1.8 times in volume and 58.4% in value. In the same period, it exported 4,200 tons worth $2.8 million to Georgia.

