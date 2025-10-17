Uzbekistan launches modern manufacturing facility in Khorezm

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 17. A modern manufacturing plant worth $7 million has commenced operations in Khorezm, Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

“IMZO GLASS KHOREZM” LLC, which produces tempered glass as well as window and door frames, has opened its facility in the Hazorasp Free Economic Zone, near the Al-Khwarizmi township in Urgench.

The plant, equipped with advanced foreign machinery, has an annual production capacity of 300,000 sq.m. It is expected to generate products worth 116 billion soums per year and has created 100 new jobs for young professionals.

The new facility will help meet growing domestic demand for high-quality construction materials and is also expected to expand Uzbekistan’s export potential, contributing to the country’s industrial growth and strengthening its position in international markets.