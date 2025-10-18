National Aviation Academy, Bayraktar Technologies Azerbaijan sign cooperation memo (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The National Aviation Academy (NAA) and Bayraktar Technologies Azerbaijan Limited Liability Company (LLC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on mutual cooperation, Trend reports.

The document was signed on October 17, 2025, by the Rector of the NAA, academician Arif Pashayev, and the Director of Bayraktar Technologies Azerbaijan LLC, Huseyin Topuz.

The MoU envisions collaboration in science, education, research, and production, including the implementation of joint projects, organization of training sessions with the participation of students and academic staff, and the development of professional development and internship programs.

As part of the event, the guests were introduced to the NAA’s educational and research laboratories, production facilities, Student Creativity House, and the Technorhythm Center.

This partnership seeks to optimize the transfer of scientific and technical expertise between the two entities, facilitate the execution of groundbreaking initiatives, and bolster the advancement of professional development frameworks and the cultivation of highly skilled practitioners.

