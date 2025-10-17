Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan

AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps up (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Materials 17 October 2025 22:23 (UTC +04:00)
AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps up (PHOTO)
Photo: Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. AZIREX-2025 joint search and rescue exercise involving Azerbaijani and Iranian Navies has successfully concluded, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

All assigned tasks were precisely fulfilled by the military personnel from both countries.

According to the plan, during the interactive activities, the participants demonstrated high combat readiness.

The training leaders highly appreciated the professionalism and level of training of the personnel.

In conclusion, the participants were presented gifts awards.

AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps up (PHOTO)
AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps up (PHOTO)
AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps up (PHOTO)
AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps up (PHOTO)
AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps up (PHOTO)
AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps up (PHOTO)
AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps up (PHOTO)
AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps up (PHOTO)
AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps up (PHOTO)
AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps up (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more