Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan gearing up for their next round at economic commission

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 18. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met in Ashgabat with Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of Staff of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Koishybayev and discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Kazakh Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

During the talks, the sides reviewed the current state and prospects of Turkmen-Kazakh cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.

It was noted that regular contacts at the highest and high levels contribute to the consistent strengthening of bilateral relations and the effective implementation of previously reached agreements.

Both parties also exchanged views on expanding interaction in regional and international frameworks, confirming their shared commitment to further developing a constructive partnership based on mutual respect and good neighborliness.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel