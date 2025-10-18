Fitch brings out Tashkent City’s BB- Rating with stable outlook
Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tashkent City’s long-term credit rating at ‘BB-’ with a stable outlook, citing solid financial management despite challenges from volatile revenues and high inflation. The city is expected to maintain strong fiscal metrics, with growing tax revenues and continued investment in infrastructure, positioning Tashkent as a resilient and strategically important urban economy in Uzbekistan.
