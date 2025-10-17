Caucasus nears peace, but one final hurdle remains – Chingiz Farzaliyev speaks on ‘Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov’ (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The Baku Network expert platform has released a new episode of the analytical video project “Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov,” featuring Professor Chingiz Farzaliyev, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan.

During a meaningful, emotional, and profound conversation, he shared his thoughts on the fate of the Caucasus, how culture can overcome enmity and unite peoples, and Azerbaijan's strategic place in the emerging new geopolitical architecture of the world.

Farzaliyev began the conversation with a philosophical reflection on the region's historical path:

“We have almost turned the page on armed conflict, but the last, most important step toward comprehensive peace remains. There is still a distance between us. Is this normal? Of course not. But that is how circumstances have unfolded.”

Farzaliyev emphasized that his generation had lived through an entire era—from the collapse of the USSR to the tragedies and wars that had once again come to Azerbaijani homes. “We saw even what no one could have imagined — the collapse of the Union and the party. And then — the war, which knocked on our door again,” he said.

His recollections of the pre-war decades were particularly emotional:

“A huge number of Armenians lived in Baku. They were our neighbors, friends, classmates. We went to each other's weddings and birthday parties. Everything was normal. And then suddenly, in an instant, someone decided to set the peoples against each other.”

Trend presents the full video recording of the program: