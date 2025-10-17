"Eternity-2025" exercise completes phase one in Türkiye (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 17 October 2025 20:13 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17.​ The first phase of "Eternity-2025" computer-assisted command-staff exercise in Kars, Türkiye ended, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

Throughout the computer-assisted command-staff exercise at the Army Command, military personnel from the Azerbaijan Army, alongside operatives from the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Objects, effectively executed their designated operational objectives.

