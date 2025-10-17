Azerbaijani oil decreases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, decreased by $1.11, or 1.73 percent, on October 16 from the previous level to $63.15 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went down by $1.14, or 1.82 percent, to $61.41 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude decreased by $0.5, or 0.99 percent, to $49.91 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dipped by $0.83, or 1.32 percent, to $61.78 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

