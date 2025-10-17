Uzbekistan Airways jet makes emergency landing in Azerbaijan's Baku airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17.​ The captain of an Uzbekistan Airways flight on the Istanbul–Urgench route called for an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, as a medical issue had cropped up with one of the passengers on board, Trend reports, citing the Heydar Aliyev International Airport's press service.

The Airbus A320 airframe executed a successful touchdown at Baku Airport at 17:26 local time, adhering to standard operational protocols and ensuring compliance with aviation regulations.



Upon touchdown, a specialized medical response unit was deployed to the location and administered initial care to the passenger.

It should be noted that Heydar Aliyev International Airport has the capacity to respond promptly to all emergency and urgent situations and implements procedures in accordance with international standards to ensure passenger safety.

