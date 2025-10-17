UN, Turkmenistan discuss strategic cooperation plan for 2026–2030

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 17. The participants of fourth meeting of the Turkmenistan–UN Strategic Advisory Council discussed the draft Framework Program for Cooperation for 2026–2030 and ways to implement the country’s initiatives presented at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The meeting brought together deputy chairpersons of the Cabinet of Ministers, officials from national ministries and departments, and representatives of UN agencies, including the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia and the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan.

Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, implementing the outcomes of the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), and promoting Turkmenistan’s international initiatives in areas such as peace and security, sustainable transport, and environmental protection.

Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov highlighted the strategic and long-term nature of the partnership with the UN and its contribution to advancing Turkmenistan’s national priorities. Following the meeting, UN representatives reaffirmed their readiness to support the country’s regional and global initiatives and assist in the practical implementation of agreed programs.