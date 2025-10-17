Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan, WB evaluate options for expanding co-op in sustainable dev't (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 17 October 2025 10:27 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, WB evaluate options for expanding co-op in sustainable dev't (PHOTO)
Photo: Central Bank of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the World Bank (WB) exchanged views on expanding cooperation in support of long-term sustainable development goals, Trend reports via the CBA.

This took place during the meeting of the CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov with the WB Vice President of the Europe and Central Asia Region Antonella Bassani as part of his working visit to Washington, D.C., U.S.

The meeting highly appreciated the cooperation with the WB in ensuring macroeconomic stability and expanding financial inclusion in Azerbaijan, and the initiatives envisaged in the new Country Partnership Framework for Azerbaijan and the implemented projects were discussed.

Azerbaijan, WB evaluate options for expanding co-op in sustainable dev't (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, WB evaluate options for expanding co-op in sustainable dev't (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, WB evaluate options for expanding co-op in sustainable dev't (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan, WB evaluate options for expanding co-op in sustainable dev't (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more