Uzbekistan and Qatar cement ties with new cooperation protocol

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 17. Uzbekistan and Qatar have signed the Protocol of the Second Commission Meeting, setting out concrete steps to deepen bilateral cooperation and implement joint projects, Trend reports.

The document was adopted during the second meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation between Uzbekistan and the State of Qatar, held in Tashkent. The session was co-chaired by Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, and Ahmad Mohammed Al Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade of Qatar.

Discussions focused on expanding collaboration in trade, investment, banking, agriculture, environmental protection, transport, tourism, and information technologies. Particular attention was given to the establishment of joint production facilities, infrastructure development, and increasing Qatari participation in green energy and digital transformation projects.

Currently, Qatari companies are implementing projects in Uzbekistan valued at $2.4 billion, while a broader portfolio of 28 investment initiatives totaling $7.6 billion has been formed in sectors including energy, logistics, geology, IT, and healthcare.